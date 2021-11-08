21st and National hit-and-run: 2 seriously injured, suspects sought

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened near 21st and National around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, struck a parked vehicle, two pedestrians, and a building. The occupants of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The pedestrians, a 17-year-old Milwaukee female and a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police continue to seek unknown occupants of the striking vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

