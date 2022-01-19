20th and Fairmount homicide: Police arrest Hartland woman, seek others

article

A 28-year-old Hartland woman is in police custody in connection with a homicide in Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 17 – and police are seeking other suspects.

Officials say the crime happened near 20th and Fairmount in Milwaukee around 2:20 a.m. on Monday. The victim, a 34-year-old Kaukauna man, suffered fatal injuries. His body was later located in a vehicle in Cambridge, Wisconsin.

The driver, the Hartland woman, was arrested after displaying a gun and ignoring commands from law enforcement, the sheriff's office said. Police tried to subdue her with a Taser, which was ineffective, the State Journal reported.

The suspect is tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest while armed, disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Associated Press contributed to this report.