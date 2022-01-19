Expand / Collapse search

20th and Fairmount homicide: Police arrest Hartland woman, seek others

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Hartland woman is in police custody in connection with a homicide in Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 17 – and police are seeking other suspects.

Officials say the crime happened near 20th and Fairmount in Milwaukee around 2:20 a.m. on Monday. The victim, a 34-year-old Kaukauna man, suffered fatal injuries. His body was later located in a vehicle in Cambridge, Wisconsin.

The driver, the Hartland woman, was arrested after displaying a gun and ignoring commands from law enforcement, the sheriff's office said. Police tried to subdue her with a Taser, which was ineffective, the State Journal reported.

The suspect is tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest while armed, disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

