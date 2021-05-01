Man injured in Milwaukee crash near 20th and Walnut: police

article

Milwaukee police said a man was seriously injured in an accident near 20th and Walnut on Friday afternoon, April 30.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Police said a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled on foot. The driver of the vehicle that was struck -- a 64-year-old Milwaukee man -- was seriously injured. He is now in stable condition.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

A passenger of the striking vehicle -- a 70-year-old Milwaukee man -- was also injured. Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges against the driver who fled will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.