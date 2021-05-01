Expand / Collapse search

Man injured in Milwaukee crash near 20th and Walnut: police

Scene of crash near 20th and Walnut in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was seriously injured in an accident near 20th and Walnut on Friday afternoon, April 30.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Police said a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled on foot. The driver of the vehicle that was struck -- a 64-year-old Milwaukee man -- was seriously injured. He is now in stable condition.

A passenger of the striking vehicle -- a 70-year-old Milwaukee man -- was also injured. Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges against the driver who fled will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

