20th and National shooting, 29-year-old man dead

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is fatally shot on the city's south side on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 4.

Officials say the call came into authorities around 3:30 p.m. The victim was found in the street – he died on the scene.

Police are looking for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.