Expand / Collapse search

20th and National shooting, 29-year-old man dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Fatal shooting at 20th and National Avenue, Milwaukee article

Fatal shooting at 20th and National Avenue, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is fatally shot on the city's south side on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 4.

Officials say the call came into authorities around 3:30 p.m. The victim was found in the street – he died on the scene. 

Police are looking for an unknown suspect. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Waukesha hotel furniture benefits Habitat ReStore
slideshow

Waukesha hotel furniture benefits Habitat ReStore

A former hotel in Waukesha has recently been converted into an apartment complex, but all the furnishings need to go.

Milwaukee boy shot, killed near 9th & Madison; dad charged
slideshow

Milwaukee boy shot, killed near 9th & Madison; dad charged

Prosecutors say Giovanni Smith left his two children unsupervised when one picked up a gun and shot the other, killing him at a home near 9th and Madison.

Panhandlers in Wauwatosa could soon face citations

Wauwatosa's Common Council passed a proposed ordinance to issue citations for actions related to panhandling on busy streets.