20th and Mangold garage burglary, police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee garage burglary suspect

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the suspect captured on home video. He allegedly forced entry into a garage and stole property. (Video courtesy: MPD)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a burglary on the city's south side Wednesday, May 19.

Police said the suspect broke into a garage and took property near 20th and Mangold – about 3 miles southwest of the Mitchell International Airport – just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall white man. He was wearing a dark-colored hat, hooded sweatshirt, pants and shoes. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

