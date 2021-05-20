20th and Mangold garage burglary, police seek suspect

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a burglary on the city's south side Wednesday, May 19.

Police said the suspect broke into a garage and took property near 20th and Mangold – about 3 miles southwest of the Mitchell International Airport – just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall white man. He was wearing a dark-colored hat, hooded sweatshirt, pants and shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

