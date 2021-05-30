20th and Center shooting: Milwaukee man injured

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting near 20th and Center around 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30.

Police say he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery, according to police.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.