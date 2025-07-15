2026 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival; motor company reveals dates
MILWAUKEE - Save the dates. Harley-Davidson Motor Company announced its 2026 Homecoming Festival will be held in Milwaukee from July 9 through July 12 next year.
H-D Homecoming Festival
What we know:
The four-day festival held in 2025 celebrated moto-culture, music and Milwaukee. It drew thousands to Milwaukee's Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Headquarters and Davidson Park, and to Harley-Davidson dealerships in the metro Milwaukee area.
Highlights of the 2025 Homecoming Festival included:
- Chris Stapleton played to a sold-out crowd on the main stage following performances by additional acts including Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell, 49 Winchester, The Droptines, ÖOF TATATÁ, and other artists to close out the event.
- On Thursday night, the Harley-Davidson Museum hosted the Official Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival Kickoff Party and Military Appreciation Day, featuring a free concert performance by Buckcherry.
- Guests enjoyed a self-guided tour of engine assembly and machining at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in the Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls.
- A guided Juneau Avenue Historical Tour through and around the current company Headquarters that once served as the original manufacturing factory was enjoyed by guests.
- Six Milwaukee-area authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships hosted events and entertainment during the run of the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Harley-Davidson Motor Company.