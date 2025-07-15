Expand / Collapse search

2026 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival; motor company reveals dates

By
Published  July 15, 2025 12:50pm CDT
Harley-Davidson
2025 Harley-Davidson Homecoming

The Brief

    • Harley-Davidson revealed its dates for the 2026 Homecoming Festival.
    • The festival is set for July 9-12, 2026 in Milwaukee.
    • The four-day festival celebrates moto-culture, music and Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Save the dates. Harley-Davidson Motor Company announced its 2026 Homecoming Festival will be held in Milwaukee from July 9 through July 12 next year. 

H-D Homecoming Festival

What we know:

The four-day festival held in 2025 celebrated moto-culture, music and Milwaukee. It drew thousands to Milwaukee's Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Headquarters and Davidson Park, and to Harley-Davidson dealerships in the metro Milwaukee area. 

Highlights of the 2025 Homecoming Festival included: 

  • Chris Stapleton played to a sold-out crowd on the main stage following performances by additional acts including Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell, 49 Winchester, The Droptines, ÖOF TATATÁ, and other artists to close out the event.
  • On Thursday night, the Harley-Davidson Museum hosted the Official Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival Kickoff Party and Military Appreciation Day, featuring a free concert performance by Buckcherry.
  • Guests enjoyed a self-guided tour of engine assembly and machining at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in the Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls.
  • A guided Juneau Avenue Historical Tour through and around the current company Headquarters that once served as the original manufacturing factory was enjoyed by guests. 
  • Six Milwaukee-area authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships hosted events and entertainment during the run of the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival. 

You are invited to visit hdhomecoming.com to be the first to know about the 2026 lineup, tickets, and festival updates.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

