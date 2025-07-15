2026 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival; motor company reveals dates

article

The Brief Harley-Davidson revealed its dates for the 2026 Homecoming Festival. The festival is set for July 9-12, 2026 in Milwaukee. The four-day festival celebrates moto-culture, music and Milwaukee.



Save the dates. Harley-Davidson Motor Company announced its 2026 Homecoming Festival will be held in Milwaukee from July 9 through July 12 next year.

H-D Homecoming Festival

What we know:

The four-day festival held in 2025 celebrated moto-culture, music and Milwaukee. It drew thousands to Milwaukee's Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Headquarters and Davidson Park, and to Harley-Davidson dealerships in the metro Milwaukee area.

Highlights of the 2025 Homecoming Festival included:

Chris Stapleton played to a sold-out crowd on the main stage following performances by additional acts including Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell, 49 Winchester, The Droptines, ÖOF TATATÁ, and other artists to close out the event.

On Thursday night, the Harley-Davidson Museum hosted the Official Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival Kickoff Party and Military Appreciation Day, featuring a free concert performance by Buckcherry.

Guests enjoyed a self-guided tour of engine assembly and machining at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in the Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls.

A guided Juneau Avenue Historical Tour through and around the current company Headquarters that once served as the original manufacturing factory was enjoyed by guests.

Six Milwaukee-area authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships hosted events and entertainment during the run of the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival.

You are invited to visit hdhomecoming.com to be the first to know about the 2026 lineup, tickets, and festival updates.