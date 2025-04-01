2025 Wisconsin spring election; Milwaukee ballot shortages due to high turnout

The Brief Several Milwaukee voting sites are seeing ballot shortages due to a high voter turnout. The Milwaukee Election Commission said it is working diligently to replenish resources at seven locations. Polls close across Wisconsin at 8 p.m. and the MEC is reminding voters that anyone who is in line by then will still be allowed to vote.



Milwaukee election officials said there are ballot shortages at a handful of voting locations across the city due to high turnout.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Election Commission said on Tuesday, April 1, the city is experiencing historic turnout for the spring election. But due to the unprecedented high turnout, the availability of ballots is running low at many locations. Seven locations ran out of them – and multiple couriers are en route to those locations.

Fifty-Third Street School is one of the locations impacted and ran out of ballots around 6 p.m. New ballots arrived just over half an hour later.

What they're saying:

"We have dozens of field staff working to get resources to polling locations during rush hour. We apologize to Milwaukeeans but proud to see the enthusiasm and turnout," the MEC said.

What you can do:

Polls close across Wisconsin at 8 p.m. and the MEC is reminding voters that anyone who is in line by then will still be allowed to vote.

Voters can call 414-286-VOTE with any concerns or questions.

