2025 Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse for a Cure in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse was founded in 1998 as an all-volunteer charitable organization, with a mission to support early-stage breast cancer and prostate cancer research at the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center.

And the 24th Showhouse for a Cure is on now through Sunday, June 15, 2025.

The tour is at 3477 North Lake Drive and is about 1.5 hours long.

