2025 Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse for a Cure in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse is celebrating 24 years of fighting breast and prostate cancer. Volunteer Chair Linda Short joined FOX6 WakeUp from North Lake Drive in Milwaukee to share more about their Showhouse for a Cure fundraiser that starts Saturday.
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse was founded in 1998 as an all-volunteer charitable organization, with a mission to support early-stage breast cancer and prostate cancer research at the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center.
And the 24th Showhouse for a Cure is on now through Sunday, June 15, 2025.
The tour is at 3477 North Lake Drive and is about 1.5 hours long.
The Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse was created back in 1998 to help support early-stage breast cancer and prostate cancer research at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Kay Brogelman joined FOX6 WakeUp from the showhouse on North Lake Drive to give us more details about this year's showhouse.
Mary Best joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the English Tudor-style home at the 24th Showhouse for a Cure in Milwaukee.
Ayanna Govan joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the interior of the home that's part of the Showhouse for a Cure fundraiser in Milwaukee.