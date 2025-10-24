2025 We Energies Cookie Book distribution schedule; how to get yours

article

It's a decades-old holiday tradition in Wisconsin. We Energies has released its Cookie Book distribution schedule for the 2025 holiday season.

The cookie book will be distributed on Nov. 1 at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It will also be available for download.

If you miss the event at American Family Field, the Cookie Book will also be available at distribution events across the state through November. Get details on all the events that are available.

This is the 97th anniversary of the first We Energies Cookie Book. The tradition began as a way to promote electric appliances in 1928. In 2021, We Energies distributed books to over 215,000 customers.