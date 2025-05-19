2025 Summerfest: Lineup of experiences, activities, and events

article

The Brief A lineup of experiences, activities, and events set to take place across all nine days of Summerfest has been unveiled. Among the new additions this year is Astral Relics of the Great North Woods, an immersive art installation from Milwaukee-based FuzzPop Workshop, located just inside the north gate. These experiences, activities, and events will take place throughout the three weekends of Summerfest (Thursdays-Saturdays), June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5, 2025.



Summerfest has unveiled a lineup of experiences, activities, and events set to take place across all nine days of the festival.

Among the new additions this year is Astral Relics of the Great North Woods, an immersive art installation from Milwaukee-based FuzzPop Workshop, located just inside the north gate.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy daily performances at the American Family Insurance House, featuring Aly & AJ,Gigi Perez, Young The Giant, Alex Warren, and more.

Experiences

What we know:

Astral Relics of the Great North Woods, an immersive art installation: this interactive art installation experience, located near the north gate, creates a mythical North Woods dreamscape where ancient forest spirits harness the magic of the Aurora Borealis in a cosmic chorus of light and song.

American Family Insurance House: Hosting exclusive shows and meet and greets with festival artists, the House is a must-see destination. The House also offers unique interactive experiences: a customized festival swag station, immersive photo booth, relaxing backyard and rooftop hangout. The House is open daily from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Dean's Dip Pickleball Village: Enjoy a Celebrity Pickleball Tournament, clinics with pros, free play, and interact with pickleball vendors like Centerline Athletics, Civile Lifestyle Apparel, Pickleball Kingdom, Prolite Sports, Triple Crown Sports, and more. Plus, Dipping with Dean's – sampling of new flavors from Dean's Dip.

Kayak For Free, presented by Black Creek Cheddar: Seek out the Black Creek Cabin, located at the Summerfest boat launch on the north side of the park and get on the water for FREE! Presented by Black Creek Cheddar, kayaking sessions operated by Forward Outdoor will bring a sense of Northwoods adventure to the lakefront. Sign up HERE now to reserve your session - 50% of timeslots will be held for in-person walkups (first come, first serve).

US Mode Lounge at US Cellular Connection Stage with FOX6: Designed to help festivalgoers connect to what matters most by fostering meaningful connections while promoting healthier digital habits, in a vibrant and welcoming lounge atmosphere. This year’s Lounge offers a NEW – larger-than-life interactive boombox game and selfie stations. An enhanced relaxation zone returns, for a shaded oasis to relax and rejuvenate and to commit to healthier digital habits.

NorthWestern Mutual Community Park/The Lil Gig: The Park features an accessible playground and family services building with accessible family restrooms, nursing mother’s stations, and sensory rooms, and is home to the Lil Gig with family and kid-friendly activities and onstage entertainment.

BMO "Capture The Moon" Photo Op: Visit the giant Supermoon, located near the BMO Gate at the south end of the Park for a daily chance to win "BMO Rockstar" seats — one lucky winner will be selected each day for great seats for that night’s BMO Pavilion headliner.

Gruber Law Officers Sportszone: The ultimate destination for sports fans, this area offers interactive daily programming, sports demonstrations, clinics, and entertainment.

Food & Beverage Experiences

What we know:

Fun & Games at Miller Lite Brewhouse: check out the Brewhouse Experience featuring Bars & Recreation, located on the right side of the Miller Lite stage. You can win prizes, including front row passes to the Miller Lite Oasis by playing giant bar games or take your picture at the Miller Lite 50th photo op!

Starry Sit N' Sip: the STARRY Battle for Refreshment Tour is coming to Summerfest. Try Starry® at the waterfront and decide whether it’s the lemon or the lime that gives STARRY® it’s refreshing taste. Meet us there and declare whether you’re #TeamLem or #TeamLime! Or just come for the cocktails and mocktails while taking in the sights and sounds.

Happy Thursday: Stop by the Happy Thursday space along the lakefront to enjoy patio seating and activities as well as a variety of Happy Thursday flavors and various sampling opportunities throughout Summerfest.

Keg & Cask: Enjoy craft beers and cocktails at the Keg & Cask Bar located on the south end of the Summerfest grounds. Keg & Cask serves a variety of craft beers, as well as craft cocktails featuring Five Trail Whiskey and Barmen Bourbon.

Summerfest Dock Side Bar: Offers a sit-down dining experience with lakeside seating, shaded and outdoor tables, and fireplaces for ambiance. There’s no better place to take in views of Lake Michigan and the downtown skyline, while sipping on your favorite beverage.

Summerfest Happy Hour: join us every day during Summerfest for Happy Hour from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and enjoy select Molson Coors products for just $6.00.

Mid Gate Market: Located just inside the Mid Gate, this store offers an assortment of grab 'n go snack items such as snacks, beer, seltzers, and fest essentials for purchase.

Activities

What we know:

LEXUS HOLE-IN-ONE CHALLENGE WITH 105.7 THE FAN - tee up three balls for $10 for a chance to hit a Hole-In-One. The first person to hit a Hole-In-One wins $5,000. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to First Tee — Southeast Wisconsin.

MKE AIRPORT SKYGLIDER – a true family favorite – located high above the main walkway, this gentle ride provides passengers with a scenic view of Henry Maier Festival Park, Lake Michigan, and the entertainment below. One-way and round-trip fares are available.

WHEEL IN THE SKY at SUMMERFEST - jump aboard this giant Ferris wheel located on the south end of the grounds and enjoy spectacular views of Summerfest, downtown Milwaukee, and Lake Michigan, and watch it light up the sky after sunset. Operating from 12:00 p.m. – 11:30 pm.

ELIZABETH "BO" BLACK FAMILY FOUNTAIN - what better way to cool off at Summerfest than to stop by the Elizabeth "Bo" Black Family Fountain. Kids of all ages can play and keep cool.

Events

Thursday, June 19 - OPENING DAY FAN GIVEAWAY -the first 10,000 fans to enter Summerfest on opening day, June 19, 2025, will receive a Summerfest hat, courtesy of American Family Insurance.

Thursday, June 19 • 9:30 p.m. THE SUMMERFEST BIG BANG FIREWORKS - don’t miss the Summerfest Big Bang Fireworks Show live on the grounds at 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 19 • 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 27 • 12:00 p.m., Thursday, July 3 • 3:00 p.m. – 2S, FREES & 3S BASKETBALL CHALLENGE - the ultimate basketball shooting competition at the Gruber Law Offices Sportszone. Participants have two minutes to complete the 21-spot shooting course. The top four contestants will each receive two Summerfest tickets. Register online in advance at - the ultimate basketball shooting competition at the Gruber Law Offices Sportszone. Participants have two minutes to complete the 21-spot shooting course. The top four contestants will each receive two Summerfest tickets. Register online in advance at 2sfrees3s.com

Friday, June 20, Saturday June 28 and Thursday, July 3- 3pm - SUMMERFEST PARADE - starts in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater forecourt area and completes a lap of the festival grounds. Our City of Festivals will be highlighted on June 28 with appearances by Milwaukee’s ethnic and cultural events.

Friday, June 20 – Saturday, June 21 - SCHOOL OF ROCK - check out the next generation of music superstars from School of Rock! Over 75 bands made up of talented kids from across the world will rock out on six different stages at Summerfest. To learn more, visit - check out the next generation of music superstars from School of Rock! Over 75 bands made up of talented kids from across the world will rock out on six different stages at Summerfest. To learn more, visit SchoolofRock.com

Saturday, June 28 • 12:00 p.m. - LATIN MUSIC DAY PRESENTED BY AURORA HEALTH CARE WITH SUPPORT FROM TELEMUNDO WISCONSIN - Aurora Health Care and Telemundo Wisconsin are proud to welcome various artists for Latin Music Day at the Aurora Pavilion. Stop by the Aurora Pavilion to enjoy Latin Dance Lessons led by DAYNC Academy with DJ Novela & DJ Saffiro from 12:15pm – 3pm as well as Latin Tropical and Salsa music throughout the day.

Saturday, July 5 • 4:00 p.m. - SUMMERFEST BIG WIN PRESENTED BY POTAWATOMI CASINO HOTEL WITH 99.1 THE MIX - five lucky winners will have a chance to win $1 million dollars and a guaranteed share of $10,000! The first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates on Saturday, July 5, 2025, will receive an admission ticket for Summerfest 2026 AND a BIG WIN entry ticket. To participate in the BIG WIN drawing, simply drop the perforated BIG WIN Entry ticket in a specially marked bin inside the Summerfest Mid Gate between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on July 5, 2025, and join us at 4pm at the Miller Lite Oasis Stage.

BIG GIG GIVEAWAY WITH COUSINS SUBS - want to experience Summerfest like a VIP? Now’s your chance. In partnership with Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs, you can enter to win prize packages that include two tickets to an American Family Insurance Amphitheater Summerfest concert, VIP passes, a Summerfest Store gift card, parking, and dinner courtesy of Cousins Subs! Go to - want to experience Summerfest like a VIP? Now’s your chance. In partnership with Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs, you can enter to win prize packages that include two tickets to an American Family Insurance Amphitheater Summerfest concert, VIP passes, a Summerfest Store gift card, parking, and dinner courtesy of Cousins Subs! Go to cousinssubs.com/biggiggiveaway NOW - June 8, for your chance to win!