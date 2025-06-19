Expand / Collapse search

2025 Summerfest kicks off; check out music, activities, food and more

By
Published  June 19, 2025 9:04am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Generac Stage during Summerfest

FOX6's Aaron Maybin is inside henry Maier Festival taking a look at who we will see on the Generac Stage during Summerfest.

The Big Gig is here! Summerfest kicks off its 57th anniversary on Thursday, June 19. The event will take place over three consecutive weekends -- June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5.  FOX6's Aaron Maybin has a look at all the fun. 

Lasso Lounge Stage during Summerfest

FOX6's Aaron Maybin is taking a look at the artists and band you'll see at the new Lasso Lounge Stage during Summerfest.

US Mode Lounge; connect with friends

FOX6's Aaron Maybin is live from the US Mode Lounge with a look at where you can take a quick break and connect with friends.

FOX6 proud sponsor of US Cellular Connection Stage

FOX6's Aaron Maybin joins WakeUp with a look at the lounge and stage area.

Exciting performances

Aaron Maybin is at American Family Insurance House with a preview of the swag and performers during Summerfest.

Pickleball fun at Summerfest

FOX6's Aaron Maybin is checking out the Pickleball Village at Summerfest.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News