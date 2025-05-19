2025 Summerfest: $30 all-in ticket promotion for select concerts

article

Summerfest is offering fans $30 all-in tickets for select concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and at the BMO Pavilion during this year’s festival.

A limited number of tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, while supplies last.

Tickets will be available online only on the Summerfest website.

$30 all-in tickets are available for the concerts listed below at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest:

Def Leppard with Tesla – June 19

James Taylor and his All-Star Band with Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits – June 21

Lainey Wilson with Lukas Nelson and Shane Smith & the Saints – June 26

Megan Thee Stallion with Flo Milli – June 28

Bad Omens with Spiritbox and We Came As Romans – July 4

$30 all-in tickets are available for the concerts listed below at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest:

The Isley Brothers with Eric Benét – June 19

George Thorogood & The Destroyers with Foghat – June 20

Japanese Breakfast – June 21

311 with Badflower – July 3

Summerfest day-of admission is included with each ticket.