2025 Summerfest: $30 all-in ticket promotion for select concerts
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest is offering fans $30 all-in tickets for select concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and at the BMO Pavilion during this year’s festival.
A limited number of tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, while supplies last.
Tickets will be available online only on the Summerfest website.
$30 all-in tickets are available for the concerts listed below at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest:
- Def Leppard with Tesla – June 19
- James Taylor and his All-Star Band with Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits – June 21
- Lainey Wilson with Lukas Nelson and Shane Smith & the Saints – June 26
- Megan Thee Stallion with Flo Milli – June 28
- Bad Omens with Spiritbox and We Came As Romans – July 4
$30 all-in tickets are available for the concerts listed below at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest:
- The Isley Brothers with Eric Benét – June 19
- George Thorogood & The Destroyers with Foghat – June 20
- Japanese Breakfast – June 21
- 311 with Badflower – July 3
Summerfest day-of admission is included with each ticket.
