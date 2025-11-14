2025 Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County runs Nov. 14 to Dec. 24

The Brief The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County hosted the Red Kettle kick-off on Friday, Nov. 14. Red kettles will be out in Milwaukee County from Nov. 14 to Dec. 24. In 2024, the campaign raised nearly $3.1 million.



The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County officially launched its 2025 Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, Nov. 14. Red kettles will be out in Milwaukee County from Nov. 14 to Dec. 24.

Red Kettle Campaign

What we know:

The Red Kettle Campaign is Milwaukee County’s largest annual fundraising effort.

In 2024, the campaign raised nearly $3.1 million, supporting:

Three food pantries serving thousands of local families

Winter coats, toys, and holiday meals for children and adults

Shelter and housing assistance for individuals experiencing homelessness

Backpacks, school supplies, and disaster relief services throughout the county

Salvation Army red kettle

What they're saying:

"Giving to The Salvation Army is a commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most," said Major Beverly Gates, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. "Every donation — no matter the size — provides shelter, food, and hope for people right here in our community. Together, we can show Milwaukee what compassion in action looks like."

How to get involved

What you can do:

There are many ways for the community to get involved this season — from dropping change into the red kettles across Milwaukee County, to signing up as a volunteer bell ringer, or making an online or cashless gift.

Sign up to be a bell ringer at RegistertoRing.com.

Sign up to volunteer at any of our holiday programs.

Mail in a donation: The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226.

Donate online to our Virtual Red Kettle.