2025 Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration, parade; street festival

Milwaukee is home to one of the oldest Juneteenth celebrations in the nation. Those celebrations kick off Thursday morning, June 19 with a parade.

What we know:

This year marks the 54th recognition of Juneteenth in Milwaukee. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 11 a.m.

The parade starts at North 14th Street and West Atkinson Avenue, travels south to King Drive, then east to Locust Street.

The street festival runs from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and takes place on King Drive between West Concordia and West Center streets.

The festival includes food, vendors, music, games, community resources and more. The parade and festival are hosted by Northcott Neighborhood House.

What they're saying:

"Juneteenth Day means so much to so many in our community, and should serve as a time to observe, reflect, and celebrate, as well as become energized to tackle important issues still in front of us," said Alderwoman Milele A Coggs, whose district hosts the annual parade and street festival. "With the addition of Juneteenth activities at Summerfest this year, the 2025 celebration will be the largest one yet, and I encourage the community to join in and have fun during the full day of events."

"Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the rich history and culture of the African American community, while also serving as a powerful reminder that freedom has always been hard-won. As a young Black man and Milwaukee County’s first Black County Executive, I believe it’s more important than ever for Milwaukeeans to come together and celebrate Juneteenth," said County Executive Crowley. "Today, we honor the strength of our ancestors, the voice of our community, and the promise of a future where freedom, justice, and opportunity belong to everyone.

New this year, Juneteenth Day festivities will extend to the Summerfest grounds. The community is invited to join in celebrating music and culture with Juneteenth programming at Summerfest on the evening of Thursday, June 19 starting at 6 p.m.

About Juneteenth

The backstory:

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. On June 19, 1865, soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War was over. The holiday observes the date "the people of Texas were informed all slaves are free."

In 2021, after decades of lobbying, Juneteenth became a federal holiday.