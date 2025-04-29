'We’re excited and ready:' Lake Express Ferry begins 2025 season on May 2

article

The Lake Express Ferry will launch its 2025 travel season by providing high-speed ferry service between Milwaukee and Muskegon on Friday, May 2.

What we know:

There will be four daily crossings, the first of which leaves the Milwaukee terminal at 6 a.m.

A news release says the four-engine-powered ship provides the fastest ferry service on Lake Michigan, carrying 100,000 travelers from around the U.S. and the world.

With the addition of summer evening sailings on June 27, Lake Express will provide six crossings of Lake Michigan.

What they're saying:

"We’re excited and ready to go for another travel season on Lake Michigan. Lake Express Ferry is the most efficient way to cross the lake and avoid Chicago traffic," said Aaron Schultz, senior vice president at Lake Express. "In just 2-and-a-half hours passengers reach their destination, all while enjoying the unique and comfortable travel experience afforded by Lake Express Ferry."

What you can do:

Travelers can visit www.lake-express.com to purchase tickets and get more information about the upcoming travel season.