2025 Holiday Train stopping in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, Dec. 10

The Brief The 2025 CPKC Holiday Train rolls into Wauwatosa Village at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10. There will be live music and an appearance by Santa. You are asked to donate to Tosa Cares with cash or healthy, non-perishable food items.



As part of the 2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train tour across the U.S., the train will stop in Wauwatosa Village on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The train, which is decked out in dazzling holiday decorations and thousands of lights, will put on a live musical show during its stop, all to benefit local food pantry Tosa Cares.

Train arrival time and events

What we know:

It will arrive at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10, stopping at the track crossing on Harwood Avenue just south of the Menomonee River.

During the stop, there will be live performances by musical acts American Authors and Pynk Beard. Santa himself will also make an appearance.

Admission is free, but a donation of food or cash for Tosa Cares is requested. The train will depart around 5 p.m.

Food donations

What we know:

Donations of healthy, non-perishable food items and cash will be collected for Tosa Cares during the event. Donation collection sites during the event are:

Intersection of State Street and Wauwatosa Avenue

Intersection of State Street and Harmonee Avenue

Homestead Realty—Harwood Avenue south of the train tracks

Intersection of Harwood and Dewey, south of the train tracks

Root Common Park, at the intersection of Harwood and Wauwatosa Avenues

What they're saying:

"It wouldn’t be the holidays in Wauwatosa without the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train," said Maria Panno, Executive Director of the Wauwatosa Village Business Improvement District. "This is a special family experience that brings the magic of the holidays to life for kids and adults alike—all while raising awareness of food insecurity right here in our community, and helping to relieve that at an important time of year."