Milwaukee 2025 Holiday Drive celebration; donations support Red Cross

County Executive David Crowley and Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday, Dec. 8 celebrated the end of the 2025 Holiday Drive.

What we know:

Every year, Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee partner with the Brewers Community Foundation to host a holiday drive that benefits local residents, families, and children.

As part of this effort, community members and organizations donate new items for those facing hardships during the holiday season.

Milwaukee 2025 Holiday Drive

This year, the holiday drive will benefit the American Red Cross of Wisconsin to help support families this holiday season, specifically improving the lives of those who have experienced home fires.

County Executive Crowley and Mayor Johnson announced the final number of donations collected during the drive, showcased a portion of the donated items in front of the Milwaukee County Holiday Tree, and stressed the importance of giving and supporting our community during the holiday season.