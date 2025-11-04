2025 Food for the Holidays campaign; help families facing hunger

The Brief Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin on Monday launched its annual Food for the Holidays campaign. The campaign is a community-wide effort to ensure families across Eastern Wisconsin have access to nutritious meals throughout the holiday season. Right now, your donation to Food for the Holidays will be matched dollar-for-dollar thanks to an anonymous donor.



Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin held a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 4 to announce the launch of its annual Food for the Holidays campaign.

About the campaign

What we know:

The campaign is a community-wide effort to ensure families across Eastern Wisconsin have access to nutritious meals throughout the holiday season.

Wisconsin native and comedian, Charlie Berens joined Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO, Patti Habeck to unveil this year’s campaign and highlight the urgent need for food assistance across the region.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Donating

What you can do:

Right now, your donation to Food for the Holidays will be matched dollar-for-dollar thanks to an anonymous donor, doubling your impact for families across Eastern Wisconsin.

Every $1 becomes $2 to help provide fresh, nourishing food and the comfort of a shared holiday meal. It’s an easy way to spread real cheer this season.