2024 Wisconsin State Fair: SpinCity GoRide Wristband promotion

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX6 News Milwaukee
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair is offering a limited-time online deal for the SpinCity GoRide Wristbands.

Now through Monday, Feb. 26, fairgoers will receive free gameplay with the purchase of a GoRide Wristband. 

According to a new release, the GoRide Wristband offers fairgoers a way to experience SpinCity with unlimited rides until 7 p.m. each day. This exclusive GoRide Wristband promotion is on sale now for $45 at WiStateFair.com

Other sales on WonderFair Wheel Tickets and SpinCity Ride & Game Tickets are also available for purchase at WiStateFair.com.

New this year, fairgoers are encouraged to purchase their wristbands in advance as onsite purchases of SpinCity GoRide Wristbands are only available on weekdays during the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair

pinCity GoRide Wristbands will not be available for purchase onsite on the following days: Saturday, Aug. 3, Sunday, Aug. 4, Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11. When you buy your wristband in advance, you can use it any day you come to the State Fair.

The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place Aug. 1 – 11. 