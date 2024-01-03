2024 We Energies Cookie Book; recipe submissions taken thru Feb. 23

article

You may still have Christmas cookies sitting in your kitchen from this holiday season. But We Energies is already beginning to think about next holiday season.

The theme for the 2024 We Energies Cookie Book will be "Celebrating Childhood Memories." Organizers of the cookie book want to fill the pages with your childhood memories.

Share your cookie recipes and stories with a new generation. To enter, fill out the 2024 Cookie Book form online.

Submissions are due by Friday, February 23.