2024 We Energies Cookie Book distribution

Published  November 2, 2024 8:24am CDT
It's a decades-old holiday tradition in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s kick-off to the holiday season is finally here. The 2024 We Energies Cookie Book was distributed on Saturday at American Family Field in Milwaukee. 

Customers joined the drive-thru event to get their copies of the We Energies Cookie Book. 

The theme for the 2024 We Energies Cookie Book will be "Celebrating Childhood Memories." Organizers of the cookie book want to fill the pages with your childhood memories. 

