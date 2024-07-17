2024 RNC Milwaukee: Mayor Johnson says 'overnight was uneventful'

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson held a news conference on Wednesday morning, July 17 – which marks day three of the Republican National Convention. The 2024 Republican National Convention officially opened on Monday, July 15.

Mayor Johnson began the news conference by addressing the shooting that occurred Tuesday near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Police officers from Columbus, Ohio fatally shot a man. He has since been identified as 43-year-old Samuel Sharpe Jr. Chief Norman said Sharpe had a knife in each hand and was in an altercation with another unarmed person. Several officers discharged their firearms, subsequently striking him and killing him.

"I was saddened by the death yesterday afternoon as the result of an officer-involved shooting. No one, absolutely no one, wanted this outcome and I anticipate a full as well as thorough investigation. The deceased individual had family, had friends, and my thoughts are certainly with them. My thoughts are also with the police officers from Columbus, Ohio," said Mayor Johnson.

The location of that shooting is little more than a mile from the Republican National Convention security perimeter.

Mayor Johnson said one arrest was made Tuesday in Milwaukee following some "pushing and shoving."

"During the day yesterday, some pushing and shoving led to the arrest of one individual. At the designated demonstration areas, we saw the same trend as we've seen in the previous day. Many of those who scheduled appearances did not show up. We estimate just about 15% of those who registered for their time slot did indeed show up for their spot."

Mayor Johnson added that overnight was "uneventful" in Milwaukee and that no arrests were made.

"The convention itself has proceeded with relatively few security or safety concerns," said Mayor Johnson. "In my briefing from the City's Emergency Operations Center just this morning, it was shared that overnight was uneventful, really uneventful from a policing perspective. There were no arrests that happened overnight."

Mayor Johnson also shared that he spoke with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"Yesterday afternoon, the Republican Presidential nominee gave me a call. Mr. Trump had positive things to say about his experience so far here in Milwaukee. He shared his gratitude for the security and for law enforcement preparations. I did appreciate the call from Mr. Trump and I again wished him a speedy recovery from his recent injuries," said Mayor Johnson.

