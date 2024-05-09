2024 Milwaukee County Law Enforcement Memorial; 5 men honored

The 2024 Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is being hosted on Thursday, May 9 at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.

The ceremony commemorates law enforcement members who have died in the line of duty. A news release says honored at this year’s ceremony will be three Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) Officers, a Wisconsin DCI Agent and an MCSO Deputy Sheriff. They include the following:

Matthew Rittner, who was fatally shot by a criminal suspect on February 6, 2019, as he executed a narcotics and firearms-related search warrant at a residence. Officer Rittner, a 17-year MPD veteran was also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Matthew Rittner

Peter Jerving, who was fatally shot on February 7, 2023, while attempting to arrest a robbery suspect. Officer Jerving had served with MPD for four years. He is survived by his parents, six siblings, and a long-time girlfriend.

Officer Peter Jerving honored at the Merit Awards Ceremony

Michael Draeger passed away on December 28, 1974, succumbing to burns received one month earlier when his clothing caught fire, following a vehicle accident that occurred as he was responding to an "officer needs assistance" call. Officer Draeger had served with MPD for five years and was survived by his wife and two children.

DCI Special Agent Jay Balchunas died on November 5, 2004, after being shot during a robbery a week earlier, while working undercover in Milwaukee. Agent Balchunas had served with the Wisconsin Department of Justice for five years and nine years prior to that with MPD. He was also a volunteer firefighter in New Berlin and is survived by his fiancée, parents, sister and brother-in-law, brother and sister-in-law, nephews, and niece.

Jay Balchunas

Deputy Sheriff Howard Grundman, who passed away on January 30, 1934, was killed in a motorcycle crash while en route to serve a court summons. He had served with MCSO for four years and was survived by his wife and three children.

2024 Milwaukee County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

This is a developing story.