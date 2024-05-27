Memorial Day ceremony at Wood National Cemetery; 'These Hallowed Grounds'

A Memorial Day ceremony is being held Monday, May 27 at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus (5000 W. National Avenue). FOX6 News plans to stream that event, which is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The solemn event honors fallen veterans, their families, and those prisoners of war or missing in action who never made it home. This year’s ceremony theme is "These Hallowed Grounds."

Keynote speakers scheduled were Edwin Parker, Center for Veteran Issues, and Kimberly M. Jackson, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Chief of Staff.

The Commemorative Air Force Wisconsin Waukesha Wing is set to conduct a flyover of vintage military aircraft at approximately 10 a.m. Monday.

Flags placed at Wood National Cemetery for Memorial Day

Volunteers are also needed to remove flags at Wood National Cemetery starting at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 28.