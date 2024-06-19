2024 election; Black voters in Milwaukee weigh options

In less than 30 days, the political universe will focus on Milwaukee.

Republicans are looking to pick up support in the Democratic city, and Black voters will play a crucial role in deciding who wins battleground Wisconsin.

The question for the largest ethnic group in battleground Wisconsin's largest city: President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump?

In 2020, 87% of the Black vote nationally went to Biden and 12% voted for Trump, according to the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research.

But a Pew survey this May found Biden's number down 10%, with 77% of Black registered voters preferring Biden to Trump.

"The only reason I’m voting for Biden is because there’s nobody else," said Darren Reavs, a Milwaukee voter. "Now, if there was somebody else, I’d vote for them."

In 2020, Biden won about 79% of the city, and Trump won about 19.6%. For a third time, he can count on the vote of Michaela Smith.

"I don’t think Biden can take a verbal beating from Trump," Smith said. "I mean, he’s just very straightforward. He’s for the people. I think he just says things how it is."

Voter turnout has been down in Milwaukee. It peaked in 2012, when former President Barack Obama was last on the ballot.

From that year to 2016, when Democrats lost, Milwaukee County saw a drop in 50,000 voters. Numbers in 2020 rose from 2016, but were still 33,000 down from 2012.

"The last president I voted for [...] was Obama," said Ulysses Gorden, another voter. "Obama let me down, and I stopped voting, stopped voting ever since."

He said he plans to skip 2024 as well.

"The main thing I don’t like about Biden is his border policy," he said. "And as far as Trump, Trump is totally different. Trump will destroy the United States [...] One is a crook and one is senile. Neither of them should not get a vote. I liked Nikki Haley, but she screwed up when she didn’t win."

Biden backer Teresa Johnson-Cook hopes to convince people to turn out."It's ridiculous, ‘I’m not going to vote because what difference does it make.’ Blah, blah, blah, blah," Johnson-Cook said. "People died so we could vote. Vote."

Delora Putnam-Bryant is torn and undecided.

"Honestly, they are both way too old for my liking," she said. "I still am undecided. Like, neutral, like not voting at all, which I don’t want to do, or it will probably be Biden. I don’t know. Honestly, I’m just in the middle. I’m torn."

And another unknown: How many will vote third party?

"I understand the pros and cons to both sides, both main candidates, and I don’t really align with either one," said Tajzee Strong., who plans to vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.