2024 City of Milwaukee Christmas tree harvested Tuesday

The Brief The 2024 City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will be harvested on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The 64-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce is being donated by the Yeager family. 2024 marks the 111th year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee, the longest running official tree in the United States other than New York City’s.



City of Milwaukee officials and the Department of Public Works Forestry Services Division harvested the annual City Christmas Tree on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The 64-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce is being donated by the Yeager family from their home near 48th Street and Washington Boulevard.

Following the harvest, the tree will receive a Milwaukee Police Department escort to its home just outside of Fiserv Forum.

The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree at Deer District will be illuminated by We Energies and will be on display beginning with a public tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 5.

2024 marks the 111th year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee, the longest running official tree in the United States other than New York City’s.