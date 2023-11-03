2023 Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade; honor service on Saturday, Nov. 4

article

The 2023 Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 in downtown Milwaukee.

You are invited to bring the streets of Milwaukee alive – to celebrate the service and sacrifice of Wisconsin's military veterans, service members and their families.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. – starting at 4th and Wisconsin Avenue. It proceeds east until it gets to Water Street, where the parade will turn north. The Veterans Day Parade finishes at the intersection of Water and Juneau Avenue.

Support for the Wisconsin Veterans Day Celebration comes from generous supporters and sponsors. All proceeds from the Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade cover costs associated with the parade planning, promotion, and execution, and remaining proceeds are donated to the Wisconsin Veterans Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to supporting service providers and community organizations addressing critical needs of Wisconsin veterans, service members, and their families.