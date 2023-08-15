2023 Wisconsin State Fair attendance tops 1M fairgoers

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15 that 1,043,350 fairgoers visited the 172nd edition of the fair during its 11-day run in 2023.

A news release says more than 10,000 competitive exhibit and animal entries were judged and showcased at the year’s Wisconsin State Fair.

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised a record-breaking $403,150; the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised more than $105,000; and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised $50,155. A significant portion of funds raised at these auctions benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association served 307,000 Original Cream Puffs to fairgoers. The Sporkies, the Wisconsin State Fair food competition, celebrated a decade of serving up incredible Fair dishes. WürstBar served nearly 25,285 orders of Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cakes as the first place Sporkies winner and Old Fashioned Sipper Club served 9,342 Ferris Mules as the first place inaugural Drinkies winner.

Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake

There were nearly 100,000 rides on the Giant Slide – and 25,000 visits to the all-new Cirque at the Fair attraction.

Giant Slide at the Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair team is already preparing for next year's event which will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.