The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting is ex-girlfriend in 2023. According to court filings, the victim said she had taken $800 from him and "had been dodging him ever since." Court records show a warrant has been issued for his arrest.



A Milwaukee man is now charged in a 2023 shooting that wounded his ex-girlfriend, and court records show a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In Court:

Lawrence Boclaire, 32, is charged with first-degree reckless injury. A criminal complaint also states Boclaire was previously convicted of domestic violence assault in another state in 2018.

23rd and Fond du Lac shooting | Sept. 22, 2023

The backstory:

Court filings said a witness told police he heard a gunshot, went outside and saw a woman on the ground. A man told the woman to give him her gun, and the man took it. Another person went through the woman's pockets, and the two then got into a car and left. The witness took a photo that captured the car's Illinois license plate.

Surveillance of Lawrence Boclaire in 2023 shooting (Courtesy: MCDAO)

The victim was shot in her right thigh and left knee. According to the complaint, she told police she was trying to meet with a landlord when someone came outside and grabbed her. She then heard gunshots and realized she had been shot in her legs, and suspected she had been "set up."

Dig deeper:

At the scene, court filings said detectives found more than 18 bullet casings, unfired cartridges and part of a broken magazine. Police met with a building manager and recovered security footage of the shooting. It showed a man, now identified as Boclaire, grab the woman and pistol whip her in the head. He then stepped over her, pointed the gun and ducked. Gunshots were heard, and the shooter ran but fired a shot at close range as he passed the victim on the sidewalk.

The shooter continued to run as he racked the slide of his gun, the complaint states, which appeared to jam before he pointed it at the victim and fired more shots before he left the scene.

Investigators later learned Boclaire had previously been in a relationship with the woman he shot. The victim said she had taken $800 from him earlier in 2023 and "had been dodging him ever since."