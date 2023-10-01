Runners ready for 2023 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon

Expand / Collapse search

People are taking off at the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Participants will run across the iconic Hoan Bridge and go along the gorgeous Lake Michigan. The first 10 miles of the half-marathon and full marathon courses are the same.

The marathon provides an indoor waiting area prior to the race to stay warm and dry in case of rain.

The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon is offering a $5,000 bonus to the first person who completes the run in a time that meets or beats the fastest Lakefront Marathon 26.2 mile distance time.

If you want more information on the marathon, head to the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon website..

