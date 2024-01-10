2023 Milwaukee crime data; trends, areas of concern revealed

City leaders reveal 2023 Milwaukee crime data at a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman noted that homicides are down 21% in 2023. Property crimes were down 13% and auto thefts were down 23%.

"But let me be clear, whether the numbers are going up or going down, it's just not the work of the Milwaukee Police Department who makes that impact," Norman said. "It is the work of our system partners to hold those accountable who cause harm to people or property."

The chief noted the work of nonprofit organizations and public who should not tolerate crime in the city's neighborhoods.

"Although our numbers down, firearm violence is still a real concern in our city," Norman said.

Norman said it is important to teach youth positive conflict management and resolution skills – as well as provide youth positive outlets and mentorship opportunities.

"There are too many people who have too easy access to guns in Milwaukee and elsewhere as well," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "If folks want to exercise their 2nd Amendment right to carry, that's fine. But let's do it in a responsible way."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"I'm happy to let you know that we're moving a lot faster than a lot of other metropolitan cities," said Ashanti Hamilton, director of the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention. "We know a lot of that movement is because of the cooperation and collaboration that's happening with so many community partners, so many community-based organizations working alongside law enforcement, along with city representatives."

Ashanti Hamilton, Director of Office of Violence Prevention

This is a developing story.

