2023 Milwaukee crime data; city leaders report on 1st half of year

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton shared updated numbers on crime in the city on Thursday, July 20.

With the mid-year review, Milwaukee police say homicides have decreased 31% – down to 72 from 105 this time in 2022. Property crime is down 18%. Auto thefts are down 32% – down to 2,949 from 4,334 this time in 2022.

Officials noted in 2023, the homicide clearance rate is 64%.

In 2023 compared to 2022:

Crashes decreased 7% – down to 7,043 from 7,610 this time in 2022.

Hit-and-run crashes decreased 13% – down to 2,623 from 3,000 this time in 2022.

Fatalities increase 43% – up to 43 from 30 this time in 2022.

"I'm not going to get sweeping legislation on guns. But if there's an opportunity for us to work on the margins, to make sure that fewer people that should not have access to guns don't get that access, and then go into neighborhoods and hurt people including kids. That's space where we've got to work," said Mayor Johnson.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Chief Norman was asked about curfew enforcement. He indicated so far this year, about 30 citations have been written for curfew violations. But he had this to say about the effort to protect kids.

"It's a constant effort in regards to the parents – know where your kids are at," said Chief Norman. "Understand that there are time limits in regards to how long they can stay outside."

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

This is a developing story.

