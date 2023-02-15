2023 Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur competition: FOX6 sponsors

article

FOX6 is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur Competition!

Watch as student entrepreneurs from across Wisconsin pitch their business to a panel of local celebrity judges. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship! A Viewer’s Choice Award and scholarships and prizes will be awarded to all finalists.

This exciting event is hosted by FOX6’s Mary Stoker Smith. You can watch these impressive Young Entrepreneurs in action as they make their bid to bring home the grand prize. The stream goes live on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m.

You will need to register to watch the program, but there is no fee or cover charge.

You will also find more information on the Young Entrepreneur Competition, plus a list of the finalists and judges.