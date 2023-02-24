Wausau teen's cellphone fix-it business creating quite the stir

A Wausau teen's budding cellphone "fix-it" business has caught the eye of Junior Achievement. He's been named a finalist for the Young Entrepreneur Live Competition, which could land him a $10,000 prize.

It is the most annoying part of owning a smartphone. That inevitable moment when you break it. Have no fear because 17-year-old Logan Fike is here to save the day.

"If you drop your phone, like it shatters right in front of you, and you're like, ‘Oh, no!’ And you bring it to me, and I'll put a new slab of glass on there, and it'll look brand new" said Fike with a smille.

Fike's journey from kid to business owner started when his sister smashed her cellphone.

"When I was in 6th grade, my sister was quoted an arm and a leg to have her iPhone 6 at the time for screen to be replaced. She was quoted more than what she paid for the phone to have the screen replaced. So I was like, there's got to be a better way to go about this," says Fike.

Fike taught himself how to fix it. Soon, friends, family, and even teachers were asking for help. He is now the proud owner of The Wireless Clinic.

"Usually doing screen replacements, battery replacements, and other miscellaneous repairs," explained Fike.

It is a natural progression from where Fike started. If you need stories, his parents have plenty. His mom said when her son was 3 years old, he was already coming up with ways to make money.

"He put a little bucket on the outside of his door, and every time he wanted to come into his room, you had to put a coin in the door," said his mom.

"When we would catch him doing things, he always had a note pad and a pencil. I'd say, what are you doing? And he would not show me, and he was, we're talking first, grade, second grade, kind of stuff, and eventually he's like Well, it's my book of inventions. He had pages and pages.," said his dad.

Inventions turned to odd jobs, a business Fike forgot to ask his parents' permission for. With a knack for tinkering it's led to his successful cellphone business. Now at 17, Fike is also juggling sports, academics, and a part-time job.

"You know, it's, it's really hard. It's about big balancing act," said Fike.

It's earned Fike an important call as a Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur Live finalist.

Fike has his eye on the prize and excited for the golden opportunities ahead.

"The business will definitely be coming with me. It definitely to to college, at least, because I think there is a very large market for kids breaking their phones in college," said Fike.

