2023 Holiday Train schedule; southeast Wisconsin visit Dec. 3-4

The 2023 CPKC Holiday Train tours Canada and the United States Nov. 20 through Dec. 19 – and will make stops in southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Dec. 3 and Monday, Dec. 4.

The Holiday Train raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities.

The Holiday Train website says professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. CPKC makes a donation to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate.