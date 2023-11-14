2023 Food for the Holidays; help your neighbors in need

article

The holidays traditionally mean family, friends and lots of food. Unfortunately, with food prices continuing to rise, more families than ever are worried about how to fill their plates.

FOX6 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin are joining forces for the annual Food for the Holidays campaign – and we are asking for your help.

This Thursday, Nov. 16, we will be hosting a Food for the Holidays phone bank. Every $1 donated will provide four warm meals to neighbors who need a helping hand this holiday season. $25 means 100 meals for a child who is food insecure. $100 is 400 meals for a family struggling to make ends meet.

Before the phone bank, we invite you to donate online.

Please consider giving a different kind of present this year – the gift of a holiday meal. Give Food for the Holidays.