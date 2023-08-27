2023 Chris' Slow Roll; bicyclists celebrate life, legacy of Chris Kegel

Milwaukee bicyclists gathered on the city's lakefront on Sunday, Aug. 27 to celebrate the life and legacy of Chris Kegel.

Kegel was the man behind the popular Brew City bike shop, "Wheel & Sprocket."

"It's the best," said Amelia Kegel, co-owner of Wheel & Sprocket.

Amelia Kegel

The bikers took over Veterans Park in Milwaukee – all for the 8th annual Chris' Slow Roll.

"His children continue to be huge contributors to the community, and they do events like this," said Linda Roessl, volunteer. "They continue to invite everybody back and get us all together year after year so that it’s just a successful family friendly event."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 10-mile ride welcomed riders of all ages. It started at Veterans Park, wound its way up the lakefront using bike-friendly roads and trails.

2023 Chris' Slow Roll, Milwaukee

"Cycling is for everybody, anybody, and everybody can ride a bike," Roessl said. "It’s just a matter of what your equipment is, and how familiar you are with it, and your ability to go as far as you care to go, and maybe even push yourself to go a little farther."

Chris' daughter Amelia said she appreciates people pedaling in her father's honor.

2023 Chris' Slow Roll, Milwaukee

"Our dad really attracted the best type of people in his life. We always say bike people are just the nicest people," Amelia Kegel said. "They’re the best people, the coolest people. So we’re so happy to keep this legacy of our dad alive with this free annual ride."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Chris Kegel devoted his life to improving bicycling. He passed away in 2017 after a battle with a rare and aggressive form of liver cancer.

2023 Chris' Slow Roll, Milwaukee

This year's Slow Roll was extra special – because Wheel & Sprocket celebrates 50 years in business in 2023.