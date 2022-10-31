2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

article

The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1.



A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.

In addition to the online version, you can pick up your free copy Saturday, Nov. 5, at American Family Field in Milwaukee or Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton. The Cookie Book also will be available at distribution events across the state through November. Details on all of the events are available at we-energies.com/recipes.

Cookie Book by the numbers

This is the 94th anniversary of the first We Energies Cookie Book. The tradition began as a way to promote electric appliances in 1928. In 2021, We Energies distributed books to over 215,000 customers.