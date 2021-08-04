2021 State Fair 'Sporkies' winner: Glazy Boy from Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill

article

Eight Wisconsin State Fair food favorites battled to win the "Golden Spork" and now one has taken the crown.

The winner of this year's Sporkies is the Glazy Boy from Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill. The Glazy Boy is two grilled Grebe’s glazed doughnuts, pressed with two slices of BelGioioso Fontina cheese, brined and slow-smoked pork loin, raspberry whole grain mustard, and pickled jalapeños.

Taking second place, a Wisconsin favorite – Deep-Fried Wisconsin Fish Fry from Water Street Brewery. The Deep-Fried Wisconsin Fish Fry is German Cole slaw and French fries are rolled inside North Atlantic Cod filets, rolled in flour, and dunked into caraway rye seasoned WSB Honey Lager Light batter, and deep-fried.

Third place goes to the Paradise Po' Boy from Tropics. The Paradise Po' Boy is Coconut shrimp deep-fried until golden brown and placed on a freshly baked bun on a bed of tropical homemade slaw.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, will take place Aug. 5 – 15.