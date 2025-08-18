2021 Milwaukee hotel shooting; Arrick Adams sentenced, 40 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Arrick Adams on Friday, Aug. 15, to 40 years in prison plus an additional 20 years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting that killed a hotel security guard in December 2021.
Court records show Adams pleaded guilty in April to lesser charges of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury in this case. The state dropped a gun felony as part of a plea deal.
Case details
What we know:
The fatal shooting that happened late on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Days Inn & Suites near 6th and Vine in Milwaukee.
Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Jose Stanton, a security guard at the hotel. Staton suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died as a result of his injuries on the scene.
Investigators said the circumstances that led to the homicide appear to be argument-related. Loved ones of the victim told FOX6 News in December 2021 that they believe Stanton was trying to break up a fight.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.