2021 Milwaukee hotel shooting; Arrick Adams sentenced, 40 years prison

article

The Brief A judge sentenced Arrick Adams to 40 years in prison in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting. The fatal shooting that happened at the Days Inn & Suites near 6th and Vine in Milwaukee. Adams pleaded guilty in April to charges of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury in this case.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Arrick Adams on Friday, Aug. 15, to 40 years in prison plus an additional 20 years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting that killed a hotel security guard in December 2021.

Court records show Adams pleaded guilty in April to lesser charges of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury in this case. The state dropped a gun felony as part of a plea deal.

Case details

What we know:

The fatal shooting that happened late on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Days Inn & Suites near 6th and Vine in Milwaukee.

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Jose Stanton, a security guard at the hotel. Staton suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died as a result of his injuries on the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Investigators said the circumstances that led to the homicide appear to be argument-related. Loved ones of the victim told FOX6 News in December 2021 that they believe Stanton was trying to break up a fight.