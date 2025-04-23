2021 Milwaukee shooting, man wanted for reckless homicide

article

A Milwaukee man is wanted for reckless homicide in connection to a 2021 shooting on the city's south side.

In Court:

Court records show 38-year-old Rickey Grandy is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.

What they're saying:

The shooting happened on July 19, 2021. When police arrived at the scene near 13th and Dakota, they found the victim shot on the ground. Nine bullet casings were recovered.

A criminal complaint states the victim told police he was "in pain" and felt like he was "going to die." He provided a description of two suspects before he was taken to a hospital where he ultimately died.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the victim walking on 13th Street when two people walked up behind and appeared to be following him, according to court filings. One of the two people appeared to start running toward the victim, and a muzzle flash was seen seconds later.

A different business' surveillance cameras also captured the shooting, which showed the suspects in greater detail. A suspect in a black t-shirt was closer to the victim, while a suspect in a white t-shirt was further away.

The complaint states detectives met with Grandy's probation agent, who identified Grandy as the suspect in the black t-shirt. The suspect in the white t-shirt was not identified in the complaint.

Court filings state Grandy was convicted of armed robbery in 2006. As a convicted felon, he was not allowed to have a gun.