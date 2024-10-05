2020 Milwaukee house fire, man now charged with arson

article

Milwaukee County prosecutors have now charged a man with arson in connection to a 2020 house fire on the city's north side.

David Williams, 56, is accused of setting fire to a home near 57th and Wright. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on the arson charge on Oct. 29.

According to a criminal complaint, police got to the scene on the afternoon of Jan. 16, 2020 as the fire was still burning. They spoke to the owner and another resident. One resident said he left the house less than a half-hour before the fire started, and Williams was the last person there.

Officers were able to find Williams and, according to the complaint, he admitted he started the fire in the basement and main floor of the house. He said he lit clothes on fire, "waited until there was an active fire," and left – "because he was angry."

A Milwaukee Fire Department investigation confirmed the fire started in the basement and on the main floor of the home, per the complaint. The fire was initially filed as "undetermined," and the cause was later changed to "incendiary."

The residents were displaced because of the fire, prosecutors said, and the owner reported they did not have insurance. The damage to the home was estimated at $290,000, with another $108,000 of damage to its contents.