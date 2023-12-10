2014 Milwaukee police shooting, jury awards victim $2 million

article

Nearly a decade after police shot a Milwaukee man in the back, a jury decided the city of Milwaukee must pay him millions of dollars.

"I couldn't believe it...but listening to the testimony in the courtroom, I felt that it might go my way, but I didn't believe it would," said Joseph Walker.

After days of testimony, a federal jury awarded Joseph Walker $2 million.

Court documents show Walker filed a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Police Department, and several officers after he was shot in the back by police in April of 2014.

"After the verdict, mentally I'm feeling a lot better. A lot lot better, mentally. Physically I have a lot of issues," added Walker.

Court documents say Walker was having a mental health crisis and was out of his medication when police were called to the scene.

The lawsuit says while responding, officers thought Walker had a gun and used force.

Walker says multiple officers fired their guns. He denies ever having a weapon.

"Mr. Walker was shot in the back, on his own front porch, surrounded by 17 or so Milwaukee police officers," said Samantha Baker. "It just made me want to dig into it and see what went wrong and why this injustice was served upon him."

Samatha Baker and Emil Ovbiagele are Joseph Walker's attorneys.

"Mr. Walker was 100 percent his own advocate. He filed this case on his own," added Baker.

"We knew we were going to leave no stone unturned in trying to get Mr. Walker the justice we believed he deserved," said Ovbiagele.

The jury awarded Walker $1 million for an excessive force claim and another $1 million for the officers' failure to intervene.

"It just means on that day, they made a big mistake that almost lead to Mr. Walker losing his life. All we ask for is justice for that day," added Ovbiagele.

Nearly ten years after that day, Walker is grateful for the Jury's decision. "I don't want this to happen to nobody else," he added.

When asked to comment on the case, the Milwaukee Police Department directed FOX6 to the Milwaukee City Attorney's Office.

The city attorney has not yet responded to FOX6's repeated requests for a comment.