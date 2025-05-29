2003 Kenosha County homicide cold case, 2 people arrested

article

The Brief Two people have been arrested in connection with a 2003 cold case murder investigation in Kenosha County. The cold case involves the murder of David Vanderzee of the Town of Randall. One of the people was arrested in Kenosha County, and the other was arrested in McHenry, Illinois, and is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.



According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, the case involves the murder investigation involving victim David A. Vanderzee of the Town of Randall.

Two people arrested

What we know:

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Roxanna L. Collins (formerly Vanderzee) of McHenry, Illinois, was taken into custody regarding an arrest warrant for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide; As a Party to a Crime; use of a Dangerous Weapon.

Collins is currently being held in the McHenry County Jail with a $75,000.00 cash bond, pending extradition to Wisconsin.

On the same day, John J. Viskocil of Genoa City was also taken into custody regarding an arrest warrant for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide; As a Party to a Crime; Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

Viskocil was taken into custody in Kenosha County and is being held in the Kenosha County Jail with a $500,000.00 cash bond.

Authorities say the arrests were the result of continued diligent detective work and investigation, which included a fresh review of the case by the Kenosha County District Attorney.

The backstory:

According to the Kenosha County website, Vanderzee was found by his wife in his residence in Powers Lake on September 23, 2003. Death was the result of a gunshot wound.

Info and tips

What you can do:

If you have additional information on this case, please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

Editor's note: since sending the press release, authorities have increased Viskocil's cash bond to $500,000 (originally $100,000).