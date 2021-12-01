2 wanted in Menomonee Falls $10K ULTA Beauty fragrance theft
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify two women wanted in connection with a retail theft incident at ULTA Beauty on Nov. 30.
According to police, the women selected more than $10,000 worth of colognes and perfumes and left without paying for them or attempting to pay for them.
The crime happened around 7:30 p.m. at the ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police.
