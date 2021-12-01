Expand / Collapse search

2 wanted in Menomonee Falls $10K ULTA Beauty fragrance theft

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:51PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify two women wanted in connection with a retail theft incident at ULTA Beauty on Nov. 30.

According to police, the women selected more than $10,000 worth of colognes and perfumes and left without paying for them or attempting to pay for them.

The crime happened around 7:30 p.m. at the ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police.

Impaired driver causes crash with injuries: Racine Co. Sheriff's Office
article

Impaired driver causes crash with injuries: Racine Co. Sheriff's Office

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says a 30-year-old man from Salem caused a two-vehicle crash – and that he was impaired at the time of the incident.

Sparks fly over Wisconsin election investigation
article

Sparks fly over Wisconsin election investigation

Sparks fly between Democratic lawmakers and the man hired to look at the 2020 Wisconsin election, Michael Gableman.