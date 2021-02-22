2 teens on the run, charged in fatal shooting of Purcell Pearson

article

Charges were filed on Monday, Feb. 22 against two Milwaukee teens suspected in the shooting death of Purcell Pearson on Saturday, Feb. 6. Pearson was fatally shot near 23rd and Wisconsin.

The accused are 17-year-old Tyrell Joseph and 17-year-old Ismael Moreno -- both from Milwaukee -- and they each face a single charge of first-degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime. However, they are not in custody -- and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer was driving his squad east on W. Wisconsin Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.6 when he "saw a dark-colored minivan speed off from the parking lane on the south side of W. Wisconsin Ave." The officer saw the van then crossed the eastbound lanes and "he saw that a person was hanging onto the driver's door of the van. This person was outside of the van." When the officer got closer to the intersection of 23rd and Wisconsin, he "heard the sound of a vehicle braking and then a loud 'pop.'" The officer then saw the van continue to travel eastbound in the westbound lanes of W. Wisconsin Avenue. The complaint says that is when the officer saw a person, identified later as Purcell Pearson, "stand up from the street, run about 20 yards, and then collapse in the middle of the street." Another person ran towards the officer at the scene -- and stated, "That's my brother." The complaint indicates this person stated, "he was selling the glasses and they robbed him and shot him."

Officers later interviewed the person who indicated he was Pearson's brother. That person said he and Pearson "have been selling designer glasses for three to four months. They buy glasses.. on DHGate and then sell them in Milwaukee." The brother told officers on the morning of Feb. 6, someone identified as "Pablo Fernandez" messaged him with the message, "You still got these" -- referring to Cartier glasses. Shortly after noon, the brother indicated Pearson "came back into the apartment and said that the guy wants the glasses but they were not tight enough. He saw his brother fix the glasses, and then his brother said that he was selling two pairs for $500." His brother then left the apartment.

The police investigation later determined the profile name "Pablo Fernandez" was tied to a phone number with a 262 area code. Police linked that phone to an adult female. The complaint indicates back in 2019, she identified her son as Tyrell Joseph. The woman was interviewed in 2019 because Tyrell had been shot in the leg, the complaint says.

Milwaukee police recovered surveillance video that shows the van in question -- prior to the shooting incident. They also received video recordings from a poll camera near 27th and Wells -- as well as a restaurant near 22nd and Wisconsin Avenue.

The complaint indicates two days later, on Feb. 8, police located a van that matched the description of the one involved in the shooting incident. Investigators determined Tyrell Joseph's family lived nearby. When officers spoke with a relative of Joseph, that person identified Joseph from a surveillance photo captured near 27th and Lisbon. That person also identified Ismael Moreno -- as well as the van he said Joseph drives and was found nearby.