2 suspects wanted in attempted north side burglary

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in an attempted burglary near 45th and Lisbon around 6:15 a.m. on July 11.

Suspect #1 is described as an African American male, approximately 30 years of age, 5’10" and had a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a white shirt underneath, blue jeans, black backpack and black/white shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as an African American female, 40-45 years old, 5’8" and had a slender build. She was last seen wearing a white head wrap, dark green jacket, red pants, black socks, black slip-on shoes and was carrying a blue bag.

The suspects attempted to force entry to the closed business. Suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7232 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

