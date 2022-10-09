2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar

Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8.

The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue.

Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside.

The victims told police they were outside when someone stabbed them.

The two stabbing victims were expected to survive their injuries, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators are looking into what led to the fight and stabbing, but police noted this appears to have been an isolated incident with no threat to the public.