2 sought: Over $400 worth of merchandise stolen from Dick's Sporting Goods

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of theft suspects. It happened at Dick's Sporting Goods on Monday, Jan. 4.

According to police, a man and a woman entered the store around 3 p.m. and concealed five pieces of clothing totaling $462.38 into a backpack.

The suspects left in an unknown silver two-door vehicle.

The male suspect is described as mid-40s, approximately 6'0" tall, and 220 pounds. The female suspect is described as late 30s, approximately 5'3" tall, 190 pounds with red-dyed hair.

Any individual with suspect information is asked to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App store or Google Play.